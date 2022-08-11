IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 853 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $56.63.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.