IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADV stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.