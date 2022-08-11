IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $17,791,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,018 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $935.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

