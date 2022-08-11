IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 54.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in A10 Networks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $2,005,512.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

