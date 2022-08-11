IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 503,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 150.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 692,757 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.