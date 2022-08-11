IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

