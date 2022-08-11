IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HAFC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

HAFC opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

