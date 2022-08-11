IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $1,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Winmark stock opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $183.93 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

