IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 244,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 207,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 132,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Ribbon Communications Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.48.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.