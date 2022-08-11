IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 168,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marten Transport Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of MRTN opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.93. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $22.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.