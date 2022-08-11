IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 168,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRTN opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.93. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

