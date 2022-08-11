IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,358 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,890 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.