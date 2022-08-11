IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Rambus by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 125,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 71,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.99 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.