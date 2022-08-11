IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 465,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,595,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 719,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

