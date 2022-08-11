IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,796,000 after acquiring an additional 607,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 96,663 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

