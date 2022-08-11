IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $387,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $94.09 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

