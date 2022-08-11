IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $387,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.