IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $389,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Deluxe by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Deluxe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

NYSE DLX opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $987.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

