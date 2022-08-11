IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $389,000 in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Trading Up 7.6 %

MORF stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morphic Profile

MORF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

