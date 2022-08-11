IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $390,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cimpress by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cimpress by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 8.6% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Cimpress Price Performance

Cimpress Profile

CMPR opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.48.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

