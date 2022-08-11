IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $390,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Summit Materials Stock Up 3.2 %

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

