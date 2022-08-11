IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $393,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $73.29 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

