IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $393,000 in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Washington Federal stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

