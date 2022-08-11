IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Leslie’s by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,337,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leslie’s by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,727,000 after acquiring an additional 526,421 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

