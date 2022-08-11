IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $806,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.