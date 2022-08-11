IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,541 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 33,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $401,864.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POSH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

