IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,476 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Yelp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Yelp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,883 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Yelp stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

