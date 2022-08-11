IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,112 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth $300,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HVT opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.