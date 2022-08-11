IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 4,242 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 45.42%. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

