IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Trading Up 2.6 %

Fortive stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.