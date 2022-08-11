IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp set a $40.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

OneWater Marine Stock Up 2.2 %

About OneWater Marine

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $595.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.