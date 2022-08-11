IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

