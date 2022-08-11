IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,594,000 after purchasing an additional 205,494 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after acquiring an additional 427,596 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays cut Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

NYSE AVYA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

