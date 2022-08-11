IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,895 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,021,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $657.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

