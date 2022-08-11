IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,429 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBTX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.