IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

