IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.