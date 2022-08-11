IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banner by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Banner by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $7,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Banner Stock Up 0.4 %

BANR stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.