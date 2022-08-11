IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Banner Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.