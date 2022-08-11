IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

HLI stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

