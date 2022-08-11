IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,077 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth $42,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.81.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

