IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 27,781 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

