IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 370,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 1st Source by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 1st Source by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of SRCE opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.97. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

