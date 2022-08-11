IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Avient by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

