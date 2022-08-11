IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 656.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,713 shares of company stock worth $74,593 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.