IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $389,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 61,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $522,497 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

