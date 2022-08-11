IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arko by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arko by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Arko Price Performance

ARKO opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Arko

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.