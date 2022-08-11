IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $117.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

