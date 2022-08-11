IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

