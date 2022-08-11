IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

