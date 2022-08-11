IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

